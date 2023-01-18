Secret Price Reaches $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, Secret has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $17.79 million and $1,784.06 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00242480 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00100366 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00059087 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00027127 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00618878 USD and is down -6.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,582.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.