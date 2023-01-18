Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Update

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Secoo Price Performance

SECO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,795. Secoo has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

