Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Update

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the December 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Secoo Price Performance
SECO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,795. Secoo has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66.
Secoo Company Profile
