SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Takes $3.58 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 44,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $1,426,685. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $109.80. The stock had a trading volume of 13,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,259. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

