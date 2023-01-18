SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Purchases 37,000 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 264.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.54.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

HLT stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,733. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.00 and its 200-day moving average is $129.30.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. Analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

