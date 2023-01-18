SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:INDA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.47. 4,302,332 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.22.

