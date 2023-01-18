SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Makes New $20.66 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 240,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,657,000. PayPal comprises 3.1% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in PayPal by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,217,000 after buying an additional 1,561,015 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund raised its position in PayPal by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.31.

PayPal Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.93. 102,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,570,526. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $179.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.71. The stock has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.