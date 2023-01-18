SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $16.98 on Wednesday, hitting $2,351.00. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,037.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,914.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

