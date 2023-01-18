SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires 32,000 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1,066.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 2.0% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $45,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $9.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $427.71. The company had a trading volume of 12,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,108. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $621.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.00.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

