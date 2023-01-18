Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA) Short Interest Up 1,024.1% in December

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 1,024.1% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCMA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,564,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition by 646.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 417,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 361,336 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition by 60.5% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 796,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition by 73.0% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 607,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 256,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.28 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,263. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.28.

About Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

