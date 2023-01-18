Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.67.

SGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Seagen Stock Performance

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $129.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.67. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00.

Insider Activity

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares in the company, valued at $11,229,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $1,092,039.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,229,805.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,987 shares of company stock worth $5,177,759 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 18.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

