SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 206,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,764,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,163,000 after purchasing an additional 841,692 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802,885 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384,393 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,810,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,162,000 after purchasing an additional 274,905 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.25. 14,280,438 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22.

