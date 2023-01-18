SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,980 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,120. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $169.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

