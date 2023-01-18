SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 264 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after buying an additional 57,014 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 26,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.73.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DLR traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $104.91. The company had a trading volume of 34,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,497. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.66 and its 200 day moving average is $111.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.21%.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

