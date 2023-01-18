SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.45. 111,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044,352. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark lowered their target price on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.83.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

