SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CDW by 13.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 64.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.06. 14,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $199.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.82.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDW. StockNews.com upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.14.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

