SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.7% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $587.22. 25,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,902. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $550.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.64. The company has a market capitalization of $230.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

