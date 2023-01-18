SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 9.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 3.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $39.57. 8,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.38. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $40.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $109,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,888.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,888.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,085 shares in the company, valued at $198,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,135 shares of company stock worth $4,066,016. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

