SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,374 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 56,525 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.38. The company had a trading volume of 421,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,783,211. The company has a market capitalization of $165.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $51.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

