Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scully Royalty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Scully Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Scully Royalty by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,776 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Scully Royalty during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Scully Royalty by 52.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. boosted its position in Scully Royalty by 6.2% during the third quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 3,416,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,283,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Scully Royalty alerts:

Scully Royalty Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SRL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. 1,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095. Scully Royalty has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98.

Scully Royalty Cuts Dividend

About Scully Royalty

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%.

(Get Rating)

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scully Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scully Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.