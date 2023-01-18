Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 555.6% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Scott’s Liquid Gold Stock Down 20.7 %

Scott’s Liquid Gold stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,269. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter.

About Scott’s Liquid Gold

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc, together its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells household, and health and beauty care products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Household Products, and Health and Beauty Care Products. The Household Products segment offers wood care and floor restore products under the Scott's Liquid Gold name; stain and odor removing products under the Kids N Pets and Messy Pet brand name for children and pets; and laundry care products under the Biz brand name.

