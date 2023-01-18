Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Raised by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1,657.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,308 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 6.4% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.