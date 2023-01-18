Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Raised by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1,657.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,308 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 6.4% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the period.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
