Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 317.53 ($3.87) and last traded at GBX 316 ($3.86). Approximately 67,887 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 47,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($3.84).

Schroder Income Growth Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £219.50 million and a P/E ratio of 770.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 298.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 289.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Insider Activity at Schroder Income Growth Fund

About Schroder Income Growth Fund

In other Schroder Income Growth Fund news, insider Fraser McIntyre bought 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £430.61 ($525.45).

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

