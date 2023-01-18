Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Price Target Lowered to 173.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 177.00 to 173.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SBBTF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schibsted ASA from 280.00 to 275.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.14.

Schibsted ASA Price Performance

Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $17.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

