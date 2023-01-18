Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 511,400 shares, an increase of 215.3% from the December 15th total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Schaeffler from €7.40 ($8.04) to €6.60 ($7.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Schaeffler from €6.50 ($7.07) to €7.50 ($8.15) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF remained flat at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

