SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.76 and last traded at $15.76. 500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22.

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, LNG regasification to power vessels, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

