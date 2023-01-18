Sapphire (SAPP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4,854.43

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0178 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $16.07 million and approximately $4,854.43 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,571.98 or 0.07408422 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00080771 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00030030 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00057421 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024176 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

