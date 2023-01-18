Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Up 528.6% in December

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 528.6% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Santos in a research report on Sunday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SSLZY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 232,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,091. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. Santos has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $6.36.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

