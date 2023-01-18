Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BE Semiconductor Industries from €60.00 ($65.22) to €66.00 ($71.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BE Semiconductor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BESIY traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $70.93. The stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 488. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.96. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $93.79.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $170.12 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 35.41%.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

