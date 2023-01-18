Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,680 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Baxter International by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,295,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208,650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Baxter International by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,431,000 after acquiring an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Baxter International by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 497,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,781,000 after acquiring an additional 179,001 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,373,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,615,000 after purchasing an additional 158,284 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

NYSE BAX opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.58%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

