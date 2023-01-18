Sandy Spring Bank Sells 146 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,578,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 758,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after buying an additional 401,978 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,566,000 after buying an additional 398,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of FMC by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,660,000 after buying an additional 318,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $128.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.35. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.87%.

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.