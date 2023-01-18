Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 390 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after buying an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after purchasing an additional 621,063 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $121,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,890,000 after purchasing an additional 518,321 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $261.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.97 and its 200-day moving average is $232.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.06, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

