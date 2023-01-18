Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $225.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $298.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.79 and a 200 day moving average of $229.83.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

