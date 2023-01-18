Sandy Spring Bank Has $2.23 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,620,000 after buying an additional 5,358,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 929.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 688,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,683,000 after purchasing an additional 772,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $186.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.