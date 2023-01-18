Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.90 Million Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.