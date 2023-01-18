Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.54 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,618 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $120.28 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $192.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average is $126.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

