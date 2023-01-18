Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $199.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
