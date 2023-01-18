Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 328 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.52.

FDX stock opened at $188.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $256.49. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

