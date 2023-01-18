Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Update

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, HSBC raised their price objective on Samsonite International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSEY traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.14. 27,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.33. Samsonite International has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07.

Samsonite International ( OTCMKTS:SMSEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $790.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.00 million. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 10.15%. Analysts predict that Samsonite International will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

