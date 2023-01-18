Salzhauer Michael Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Salzhauer Michael trimmed its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.83. 130,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,553,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

