Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.7 %

CRM stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,347,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,342,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $234.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.34.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,061 shares of company stock valued at $25,854,798. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

