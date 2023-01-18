Sageworth Trust Co Trims Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,003,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,102,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,589,000 after buying an additional 40,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 349,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,278 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $140.34 on Wednesday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.58 and a 12-month high of $154.97. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.80.

Insider Activity

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $204.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 7.31%. Research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $2,866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,229 shares in the company, valued at $76,852,340.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $643,356.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $2,866,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,852,340.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,578 shares of company stock worth $4,491,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.