Sageworth Trust Co Trims Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Compass Point dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.72.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $150.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.00. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $224.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

