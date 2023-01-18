Sageworth Trust Co Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,259,316,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,270,000 after acquiring an additional 495,965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,140,000 after acquiring an additional 175,554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,906,000 after acquiring an additional 118,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,441,000 after acquiring an additional 161,668 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.66.
