Sageworth Trust Co Has $75.11 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $75,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $91.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.86. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $76.80 and a 12-month high of $105.20.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

