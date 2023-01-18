Sageworth Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In related news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on AX shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

AX opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.42. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $60.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $207.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

