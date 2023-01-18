Sageworth Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 816.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,326 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 310,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after purchasing an additional 166,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 240,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDY opened at $469.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $454.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.37. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

