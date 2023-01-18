Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Update

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the December 15th total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Saga Communications Stock Down 5.2 %

SGA opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $147.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.98 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

Saga Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Saga Communications’s previous None dividend of $0.66. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saga Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Saga Communications by 7.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Saga Communications by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Saga Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Saga Communications by 41.4% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

