Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 22,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 40,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Safe & Green Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative return on equity of 38.97% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe & Green

About Safe & Green

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Safe & Green stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:SGBX Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.44% of Safe & Green at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

