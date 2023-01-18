Rye Brook Capital LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Valmont Industries comprises 0.8% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,689.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total value of $635,830.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,969 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.50.

VMI stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $337.52. 4,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,415. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $353.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.03. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.