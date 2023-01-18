Rye Brook Capital LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Rye Brook Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Bloomin’ Brands comprises about 3.0% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,610.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,610.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,538.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 724,508 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,646. 4.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of BLMN stock remained flat at $23.73 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

